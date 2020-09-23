Locals graduate from Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Summer 2020 semester.
• Desmond Appiah of Douglasville
• Chayla Bodenmuller of Lithia Springs
• Michael Brock of Douglasville
• Simone Clark of Lithia Springs
• Breanna Collins of Douglasville
• Jorge De Larosa of Douglasville
• Andreyah Felder of Douglasville
• Jalen Heggs of Lithia Springs
• Allison Jeffcoat of Douglasville
• Loren Jensen of Douglasville
• James Katandula of Douglasville
• Raekwon Knights of Douglasville
• Ashley McLean of Douglasville
• Gary McManus of Winston
• Uchenna Mogbo of Douglasville
• Jada Nelson of Lithia Springs
• Brittney Nichols of Douglasville
• Savannah Nooks of Douglasville
• Christiane Plattel of Douglasville
• Austin Smith of Lithia Springs
• Laila Tamba of Douglasville
• Isaac Taylor of Douglasville
• Cameron Thomas of Douglasville
Locals named to summer 2020 President's List at KSU
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
• Kadarius Rea of Douglasville
• Evin Patten of Douglasville
• Cameron Grigsby of Douglasville
• Samuel Pettit of Douglasville
• Ashlee Sikes of Lithia Springs
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs
• Aneasha Caldwell of Douglasville
• Sarah Scott of Douglasville
• Bryanna Jordan of Lithia Springs
• Abena Agyekum-Boateng of Douglasville
Locals named to summer 2020 Dean's List at KSU
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 1,000 students named to the Summer 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
• Spencer Brown of Douglasville
• Paul Pieper of Douglasville
• Michael Stewart of Douglasville
• Taylor Jones of Winston
• Patrice Lake of Douglasville
• Alexander Rushin of Douglasville
• Wilnely Zelada of Douglasville
• Pamela Concepcion of Douglasville
• Estefani Golias of Douglasville
• Chassey Lock of Douglasville
• Jason Rivers of Douglasville
• Christian Green of Douglasville
• Jordin Wardlaw of Lithia Springs
Mogbo receives awards from Wofford College
Dozens of Wofford College's recent graduates received awards from the college for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship. The college was unable to celebrate these students during the annual Honors Convocation in the spring, but their achievements and contributions to Wofford deserve recognition. Among those who received awards were:
Nneka Mogbo received The Global Citizen Award, the Wofford Student Diversity and Inclusion Award and the John Bruce Memorial Award. Mogbo graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in intercultural studies. She is from Douglasville. The Global Citizen Award recognizes excellent academic and intercultural performance on a study abroad program, careful reflection upon return and integration of skills acquired abroad into the senior year curriculum and future plans. The John Bruce Memorial Award is given to the senior Bonner Scholar who has best demonstrated an overall commitment to the Bonner Program and its goals. The Wofford Diversity and Inclusion Award is given to a Wofford student for having raised awareness about diversity, equity and inclusion in order to promote greater understanding and appreciation within the Wofford community.
The academic major awards are made by the faculty to seniors recommended by the major departments on the basis of academic achievement, character and intellectual promise. Some of the awards are named in honor of persons who have made significant contributions to the intellectual life of the college.
Wilks elected president of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's GSC
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's (GCSOM) Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) Class of 2021 recently held elections for Graduate Student Council. Gabrielle Wilks of Douglasville and seven other master of biomedical sciences (MBS) students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) were elected to leadership positions.
Wilks was elected president.
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was formed in 2009 following the admission of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) charter class and was established to advance the interests and well-being of the medical school and its current and future students.
GSC represents the united voice of graduate students and provides programs and activities which support the college's mission and core values. The elected officers of GSC will work to strengthen existing bonds between students, faculty, staff and administration and to enrich the college's educational excellence and student affairs programs.
Locals graduate from Valdosta State
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2020.
• TiKi Adkins of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
• Paula Campbell of Lithia Springs earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders
• Niejah Carr of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Jasmine Dickerson of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
• Tyler Edwards of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Janet Oglesby of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education
• Kendra Pleasants of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education
• Philip Plumley of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
