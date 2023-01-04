Academic Honors and Achievements
Karen Homeier named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
Karen Homeier named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
Karen Homeier of Douglasville, GA has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Malik LeBlanc Graduates from Berry College
Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2022.
Malik LeBlanc of Douglasville, GA., earned a BS degree in Marketing.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
Locals named to Dean’s List at Berry College
Berry College in Rome recently named the members of the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Kuannas Walker of Douglasville
• Sydney Godfrey of Douglasville
• Kontessa Joseph of Douglasville
• Amelia Mae Rothwell of Douglasville
• Aracely Prieto of Douglasville
• Jessica Herring of Douglasville
• Caleb Wiggins of Douglasville
• Malik LeBlanc of Douglasville
• Madison Howard of Douglasville
• Madison Massey of Douglasville
• Gabrielle Sexton of Winston
• Zachary Warren of Winston
• Alexandra Brookshire of Winston
• Ananya Achari of Winston
• Bailey Grayson of Winston
