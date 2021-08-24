Locals students named to President's and Dean's lists at GHC
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the summer 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students, must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following students were named to the President’s List:
• Summer Bridges, Douglasville
• Megan Holloway, Douglasville
• Shachia Jones, Douglasville
• Ivonne Ratkovic, Douglasville
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
• Michael Howard, Douglasville
• Bernard Oteng, Douglasville
• Deanna Purnell, Douglasville
• Oluwawemimo Suberu, Douglasville
Myers of Douglasville graduates from Alabama
Jacob Myers of Douglasville, GA , has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration. UA awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31, 2021.
Franks earns degree from UNG in summer 2021
For the summer 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 540 degrees and 17 certificates to graduates. More than 430 participated in the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies Aug. 6 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies marked a return to the traditional commencement event with a keynote speaker.
Spencer Franks of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a/an Master of Science - Kinesiology.
