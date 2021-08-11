Aaron Cote of Lithia Springs graduates from RIT during 2020-2021 academic year
Aaron Cote of Lithia Springs graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in computer science.
Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2020-2021 academic year at all of RIT's campuses. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates' family and friends.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
Terrence Turner Receives Master's Degree From Frostburg State University
Terrence Turner, of Lithia Springs, Ga., recently received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., one of nearly 700 degrees awarded for the fall semester.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. "You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it."
Lauren Wood Named to Spring 2021 Provost's List at Hofstra University
Lauren Wood of Douglasville, GA achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2021 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University.
Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university.
Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2021 President's List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Michael Brennan of Douglasville
• Jenna Groom of Douglasville
• Jade Hutchins of Douglasville
• Danielle Kirkland of Lithia Springs
• Emily Ramirez of Douglasville
• Alyson Rice of Douglasville
• Andrea Richardson of Douglasville
• Morgan Sanders of Douglasville
• Victoria Sellers of Douglasville
• Nicole Smith of Winston
• Autumn Williams of Douglasville
Georgia Southern announces Spring 2021 Dean's List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Katlyn Allman of Winston
• Chelsea Berry of Douglasville
• Jeremiah Champion of Lithia Springs
• Alyssa Cone of Douglasville
• Declan Demarest of Douglasville
• Kiera Ellis of Lithia Springs
• Nyeemah German-Bey of Douglasville
• Jordan Jennings of Douglasville
• Karrington Jones of Douglasville
• Taylor Kendrick of Douglasville
• Robyn Matthews of Douglasville
• Haley McGeathey of Douglasville
• William McJury of Douglasville
• Robert Nail of Douglasville
• Elaina Nuckles of Douglasville
• Ituaje Okojie of Douglasville
• Julia Preston of Douglasville
• Kameron Riggs of Douglasville
• Noor Ul Ain Shaikhnag of Douglasville
• Nasir Smith of Lithia Springs
• Tamara Tanksley of Douglasville
• Eryka Wheeler of Douglasville
• Ashton Williams of Douglasville
• Macy Willingham of Douglasville
• Gloria Wilson of Winston
Billie Rodriguez Named Front Line Ensemble Section Leader at JSU
Billie Rodriguez of Douglasville, GA, has been named front line ensemble section leader for the world-renowned Marching Southerners at Jacksonville State University for 2021-2022. Rodriguez, a graduate of South Paulding High School, is majoring in Music at JSU.
More than 150 Georgia State University College of Law Students Graduate
More than 150 students graduated from the Georgia State University College of Law at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.
Ceremonies were held in May; the university officially conferred degrees to Georgia State Law students in June.
Law graduates from Douglas County include:
• Andrew Boyer, Douglasville, Juris Doctor
• Amber Carter, Winston, Juris Doctor
• Laura Steinbach, Douglasville, Juris Doctor
Combined with students from associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral programs, more than 4,500 students from across the university's colleges and schools earned degrees this spring.
Gabrielle Wilks of Douglasville graduates from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
Gabrielle Wilks of Douglasville was among the 67 graduates to receive a master of biomedical sciences (MBS) degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine during ceremonies held July 31.
The MBS Class of 2021 attended classes entirely online, a format that attracted students from distant states like California, Texas and Arizona, as well as from Canada. The ceremony was held virtually to accommodate all graduates.
"I am proud of our Class of 2021," said V. Scott Koerwer, PhD, EdD. "They matriculated at a time when there was still great uncertainty created by COVID-19. I admire these students for confidently moving ahead with their dreams and I know they are well prepared to excel in professional school or in a career in the health sciences."
During his remarks to the class, President and Dean Steven J. Scheinman, MD said that despite the "virtual" nature of their education, the Class of 2021 is ready for authentic and meaningful careers. "Your Geisinger degree, though earned virtually, is meant to take you to actually exciting places," he said.
Three alumni of the MBS program also addressed the graduates. Kristina Zimmerman, MD '15, MBS '11 delivered the keynote address. Kathryn Snyder, MD '21, MBS '17 and Timothy Lequang, MBS '20, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) fellow and a member of the Penn State Milton S. Hershey College of Medicine's MD Class of 2025, welcomed the Class of 2021 to GCSOM's growing Alumni Society.
