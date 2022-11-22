Academic Honors and Achievements
Marching Southerners Presented Sudler Trophy
The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the famed JSU Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12. Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the award is the equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy and JSU is the smallest university ever to win since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
Recipients included:
• Paislee Benefield of Douglasville, Alto Sax Section
• Jade Cervantes of Douglasville, Ballerinas Section
• Ethan Duce of Douglasville, Bb Clarinet Section
• Destin Felder of Douglasville, Mellophone Section
• Dylan Franklin of Wisnton, Trombone Section
• Randy Pitts of Douglasville, Trumpet Section
• Chandler Postell of Douglasville, Guard Section
• Matthew Rhodes of Douglasville, Mellophone Section
• Lauryn Staples of Lithia Springs, Tuba Section
“This award is a culmination of all the hard work and dedication of past members and directors dating back to the founding of The Southerners and Marching Ballerinas in 1956,” said Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of bands. “It is truly an honor to share this accomplishment with our entire band and university family.”
Established in 1982, the Sudler Trophy recognizes collegiate marching bands of particular excellence that have made outstanding contributions to the American way of life. It is awarded biannually to a college or university marching band that has demonstrated the highest musical standards, the most innovative marching routines and ideas, and has made important contributions to the advancement of college marching band performance standards.
“Since first witnessing a performance by the JSU Marching Southerners in the late 1970s, I have been a fan,” said Bob Buckner, retired band director of Western Carolina University.
“Their strong tradition, musicianship and overwhelming sound have brought thrills to countless students and audiences throughout the Southeast.
“ Being awarded the Sudler Trophy is a tremendous tribute for any collegiate band and is an honor that places them among a highly distinguished list of previous winners of the award.
“Nothing is more American than a great marching band and no bands that I know are more accomplished or deserving than The Marching Southerners.”
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New MembersThe following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Courtney McGhee of Lithia Springs, at University of West Georgia
• Elise Dickerson of Douglasville, at Brenau University
• Jalicia Costa of Douglasville, at Brenau University
• Michelle Sellers of Douglasville, at University of West Georgia
• Sandra Gudom of Douglasville, at University of West Georgia
• Venesia Holman of Douglasville, at University of West Georgia
Jacob Kimball Receives Degree from Georgia Tech
Jacob Kimball of Douglasville, GA, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Kimball was among approximately 1,660 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2022 semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
