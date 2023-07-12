Georgia Tech Spring 2023 Graduates Announced
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5 — 6, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
• Deborah Cho of Douglasville
• Onyinye Chukka of Douglasville
• Tanner Crew of Douglasville
• Christian Dula of Douglasville
• Tagleet Geltser of Douglasville
• Jiawei Li of Lithia Springs
• John McElroy of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Anneliese Schroer of Douglasville
• Ilene Soleyn of Douglasville
• Joseph Steele of Douglasville
• Solomon Takang of Douglasville
• Brendon Thaler of Douglasville
• Andrew Walker of Douglasville
Students Make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2023 Semester
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Miles Joseph of Lithia Springs
• Kristin Jones of Douglasville
• Solomon Takang of Douglasville
• Spencer Starks of Douglasville
• Carlos Sanchez of Douglasville
• Jonathan Britt of Douglasville
Spring 2023 Graduation at Georgia State University
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from Douglas County included:
• Oksana Harrington, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Physics.
• Ebonie Graham, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration.
• Anacathy Magana, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology.
• Antonio Mosley, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration.
• Maiya Chester, of Douglasville (30135), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Chemistry.
• Jesus Suastegui, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Xavier Bouldin, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice.
• Abdul Aziz Osman, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science.
• Zakerey Kauffman, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science.
• Jasmeer-Janae Ruffin, of Douglasville, earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
• Ganiyat Shotayo, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, in the program’s Pre-Law track.
• Jasmine Chism, of Lithia Springs, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio.
• Nicholas Donis, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Religious Studies.
• Imani Armstrong, of Lithia Springs, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a minor in Africana Studies.
• Thaishawn Porter, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management.
• Gabriel Taplin, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in History.
• Foster Hewitt, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with studies in the Georgia Film Academy program.
• Zedane Browne, of Douglasville, earned a Global Scholar Distinction, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, with a minor in Sociology.
• Tahlar Bones, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing and an Undergraduate Certificate in Workplace International Competence.
• Enya Dake, of Lithia Springs, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Actuarial Science.
• Makiya Sheffield, of Lithia Springs, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
• Trinidy Newsome, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
• Skye Richardson, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Hospitality Administration, with a minor in Marketing.
• Brooke Sniffen, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Samantha Henderson, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Kristian Clemons, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Jaylan Johnson, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise.
• Ashlee Burts, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Human Learning Development.
• Skylar James, of Winston, earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Law And Society.
• Siema Cox, of Lithia Springs, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Jonelle Farrar, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
• Sydney Dumper, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology.
• Sima Saeed, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.
• Trinity Davis, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Stephanie Buehler, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.
• Tai Sutton, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience, in the program’s Pre-Medical track.
• Peter Oyekunle, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
• Alexis Erp, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Special Education, with a concentration in General Curriculum.
• LeTerrion Lindley, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Jacob Kincaid, of Winston, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
• Haley Worthy, of Winston, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
• Savannah Ward, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, with a concentration in Applied Linguistics.
• Geoffrey Richards, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities.
• Megan Igwonobe, of Lithia Springs, earned a Master of Health Administration degree in the university’s Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program.
• Berlinda Lauture, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Public Health degree in Health Promotion & Behavior.
• Kymani McKenzie, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
• Perjah Roberts, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
• Nadja DaCosta, of Douglasville, earned a Master of Social Work degree.
Eldria Earls Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Eldria Earls of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Earls was initiated at Mercer University.
Earls is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
