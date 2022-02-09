Valdosta State University announces Fall 2021 Graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Fall 2021. This includes the following area residents:
• Brittany Alfred of Lithia Springs earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
• Aminata Lewis of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Sainabou Nyang of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Capital Performance
• Deborah Osei of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology
• Trey Ross of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
• Makalyn Sabella of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
• Donna Smith of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu
GHC names students to Fall President’s List, Dean’s List
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the fall 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students, must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following local students were named to the President’s List:
• Temitope Anthony, Douglasville
• Rebekah Biddulph, Douglasville
• Joseph Bruce, Douglasville
• Alyssa Callahan, Winston
• Colbey Cumbie, Winston
• Bailey Donehoo, Douglasville
• Tayah Dorough, Douglasville
• Jordan Eslinger, Winston
• Kaylee Gardner, Douglasville
• Jake Harris, Douglasville
• Megan Holloway, Douglasville
• Gavin Johnson, Douglasville
• Jessica Johnson, Lithia Springs
• Santana Jones, Douglasville
• Shachia Jones, Douglasville
• Aubrey Jordan, Douglasville
• Leslie Norato, Douglasville
• Haley Overton, Lithia Springs
• Iris Perla-Iglesias, Douglasville
• Sarah Perry, Douglasville
• Sharol Ragland, Douglasville
• Ivonne Ratkovic, Douglasville
• Allison Tindle, Douglasville
• Jacob White, Winston
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Kailyn Boatman, Lithia Springs
• Kayla Brooks, Winston
• Corrie Camden, Lithia Springs
• Deddeh Gayflor, Douglasville
• Maddalyn Hilton, Douglasville
• Caleb Jones, Douglasville
• Maria Kammerer, Douglasville
• Julian Lamar, Lithia Springs
• Ahdia-Elaine Lovelace, Villa Rica
• Nancy Miles, Douglasville
• Blaine Morgan, Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Morgan, Douglasville
• Bennie Murphy, Douglasville
• Shloak Patel, Douglasville
• Soledad Rocha, Lithia Springs
• Hilda Silva-Lazo, Douglasville
• Malia Smith, Douglasville
Washburn University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List Honorees
Washburn University has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List honorees. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
• Teondre Carter of Douglasville
• Adolphus Ghoston of Douglasville
More than 850 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
About Washburn- Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.
Freed-Hardeman University Announces Fall 2021 President’s, Dean’s List
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2021 semester.
To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following local students were recognized:
• Camber Adkins, of Douglasville, Georgia, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Art Graphic Design was named on FHU’s President’s List.
• MacKenzie Scarborough, of Douglasville, Georgia, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Photography was named on FHU’s President’s List.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
Students Make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2021 Semester
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Karissa Beveridge of Douglasville
• Jonathan Britt of Douglasville
• Courtney Curtis of Douglasville
• Kendria Edouard of Douglasville
• Jiawei Li of Lithia Springs
• Michelle Moise of Douglasville
• Jovanna Patterson of Douglasville
• Ilene Soleyn of Douglasville
• Binaya Timsina of Douglasville
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Students Earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2021 Semester
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
• Dan Li of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Thanh Nhan Tran of Douglasville
Sevilla named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Fall 2021
Kristina Sevilla of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Sevilla is currently enrolled in the Computer Forensics & Digital Investigations major.
Making the President’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering, as well as a global pandemic. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain’s distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. For the sixth year in a row, Champlain was named a “Most Innovative School” in the North by U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” rankings, and was listed among The Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges” in 2022. Champlain is also featured in the 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges as one of the “best and most interesting schools” in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain and was recognized as a 2020 College of Distinction for its “Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes.” For more information, visit champlain.edu.
