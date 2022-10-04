Locals graduate from Georgia State
More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2022 semester.
Summer 2022 graduates from Douglas County include:
• Allison Brown of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Criminal Justice in the Crime and Justice track.
• Alejandra Landaverde of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Psychology.
• Alyssa Lane of Winston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
• Aldene Preddie of Douglasville earned a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree with a concentration in World Language Education.
• Abdullah Shehata of Lithia Springs earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
• Cyndi Agyekum of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Managerial Sciences.
• Cejoi Carter of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Rhetoric And Composition.
• Cecily Jones of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy with a concentration in Public Management and Governance.
• Destinie Seide of Douglasville earned a Master of Science degree in Marketing, with a Graduate Certificate in Brand & Customer Management.
• Joidan Cameron of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Sociology.
• Jeremy Ernst of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
• Julie Nguyen of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Jason Palmer of Douglasville earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Business Analysis.
• Korie Amritt of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Health Sciences.
• Kayla Krow of Douglasville earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology.
• LaMeegan McCall-Kent of Lithia Springs earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health And Physical Education.
• Megan Igwonobe of Lithia Springs earned degrees in the Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.
• Oluwadamilola Fakoya of Lithia Springs earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Clinical Informatics.
• Rachael Robinson of Winston earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Health Administration.
• Sydney Vick of Douglasville earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
• Taylor Nixon of Lithia Springs earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship.
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Clinical Informatics.
Josi George completes FROG Week at UNG
Josi George of Douglasville, GA, was one of about 165 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 14-20.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
Rylie Moody earns place on Wallace State Dean's List
Wallace State Community College is proud to announce that Rylie Moody of Douglasville, GA earned a place on the Dean's List for the Summer 2022 semester.
Moody was among 226 outstanding students recognized for earning a place on either the President's List or the Dean's List for the semester.
To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean's List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.