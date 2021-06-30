Yancey, Heintz receive honors at University of North Georgia
University of North Georgia (UNG) students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day this spring via Zoom.
"The Honors and Awards Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable achievements our students have earned in and outside of the classroom," said Dr. Steven Lloyd, vice provost. "This celebration also provides an opportunity to share students' feats, accomplishments, and innovations that otherwise might not be known within our campus community and beyond."
More than 238 student awards were announced this spring via Zoom.
Caroline Yancey of Douglasville was awarded Siler Scholar. And Justin Heintz of Douglasville was awarded the Most Promising Student in Intermediate Chinese and Spanish.
UNG switched to a virtual venue for health and safety reasons necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But intimate in-person recognitions happened across all campuses ahead of awards day.
"Last year, we didn't have time to transition the in-person event to a digital one," said Candace Lovell, administrative assistant to the assistant vice president of research and engagement. "This year, we wanted to give the students some more personal recognition."
Award-winning students had their pictures taken with Nigel the Nighthawk as they accepted their certificates.
"It was our way to congratulate them face to face and give them a keepsake," Lovell said.
The pictures were shared in a slideshow during the ceremony. Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
"Each award has its own story and provides an opportunity to celebrate our students while honoring those for whom awards are named and who contributed to UNG's culture of excellence," Lloyd said.
Sheffield named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List
Kristen Sheffield of Winston, GA, was recently named to the LaGrange College Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List for the Spring semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
Local students named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List
The following Douglasville-area students were recently named to the LaGrange College VPAA’s List for the Spring semester: Kylie Kimble and Russell Shepherd.
To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Local students named to Georgia College Dean's List
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean's List.
• Elena Cruz of Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Miller of Lithia Springs
• Bridget Ebdon of Douglasville
• Rebecca Mills of Douglasville
• Addyson Rainwater of Winston
• Brianna Burnley of Douglasville
• Payton Welch of Lithia Springs
• Tessa Lamb of Douglasville
• Sidney Johnson of Douglasville
• Savannah Todd of Douglasville
Local students named to President's List at Georgia College
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the President's List.
• Madison Golden of Douglasville
• Anaya Cone of Douglasville
• Miranda Rudisill of Douglasville
• Cassandra Balzano of Douglasville
• Michael Thomas of Winston
• Macy McIntosh of Douglasville
Oharadenning named to Dean's List at Austin Peay State University
Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Christian Oharadenning from Douglasville, GA, as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during Spring 2021.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Georgia Tech Spring 2021 graduates announced
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
• Jason Martinez of Lithia Springs — Bachelor of Science in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
• Alexis Nash of Lithia Springs — Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
• Sean Yllander of Douglasville — Master of Science in Industrial Engineering
• Ali Lakhani of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
• Christopher Deguira of Douglasville — Master of Science in Computer Science
• Edelyn Dorvilus of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
• Devika Dutt of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
• Jazmin Lucio of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Honors
• Wesley Robinson of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Highest Honors
• Paula Torres-Wilcken of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Honors
• Jalen Brown of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Highest Honors
• Rusit Patel of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
Neau named to Dean's List at Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2021 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Marianna Neau, a Douglasville native and Alexander High School grad, was named to the Dean's List in the College of Liberal Arts. She is studying Biological Sciences.
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000. The 17 NIU Huskie athletic teams compete in the Mid-American Conference at the highest NCAA Division I level. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.
Locals named to Dean's List at Valdosta State
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
• Kennedi Mitchell of Douglasville
• Jennifer Ramsey of Douglasville
• Jada Bartley of Douglasville
• Lenah Allen of Douglasville
• Na'Talia Orebeau of Douglasville
• Makalyn Sabella of Douglasville
• Sainabou Nyang of Douglasville
• Aminata Lewis of Douglasville
• Keisha Jacobs of Douglasville
• Alanna Washington of Douglasville
• Nadjy Devone of Douglasville
• Brandon Raiden of Winston
• Sherrelle Scarborough of Douglasville
• Anna Barnett of Douglasville
• Iyanna Parker of Douglasville
