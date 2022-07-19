Local Students Named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2022 Dean's List
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University's Dean's List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean's List honors.
Students from Douglas County on the Spring 2022 Dean's List are:
• Trevor Cannan of Douglasville, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Marcella McCrary of Douglasville, majoring in Finance
• Yesenia Chavarria of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• David Allen of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Gage Turner of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Jevondi Jefferson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Levi Stone of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Kianna Martin of Douglasville, majoring in Integrative Studies
• Quentara Watson of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Corinne Furr of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Caleb Eaton of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Femmy Balogun of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Carissa Oldknow of Winston, majoring in Integrative Studies
• Tristen Brown of Winston, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Cody Reese of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Construction Management
• Trevor Ball of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Kayla Meek of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• David Hansrote of Winston, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Alexis Osorio-Magana of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
• Bailee Wilson of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
• Nicholas Vlamis of Douglasville, majoring in Integrative Studies - Interest
• Zach Collins of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems
• Mya Williams of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
• Amaris Sexton of Winston, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Layla Coltharp of Lithia Springs, majoring in Management
• Jonathan Haywood of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Jen Drayton of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science
• Jordan Stubbs of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Rj Jose of Lithia Springs, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Kyle Ambrose of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Connor Handley of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Sydney Smith of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing
• Rylee Robinson of Winston, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
• Ilya Ferenchuk of Lithia Springs, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Kendrick Myles of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Antonio Brewer of Winston, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Matias Bernat Fuks of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Bailey Boss of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Amalee Downey of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Amor Russell of Douglasville, majoring in Sociology
• Yagna Patel of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Justin Grant of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Jada Ackey of Douglasville, majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
• Ashley Blanco of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Neal Jarzen of Villa Rica, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Kevin Toyle of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Denver Wynter of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Bryan King of Lithia Springs, majoring in Accounting
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Mark Romine of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Ria Shah of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Danielle Rodriguez of Douglasville, majoring in Apparel and Textiles
• Jordyn Carney of Douglasville, majoring in Secondary Education
• Matthew Grindle of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Morgan Smith of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Xavier Scott of Lithia Springs, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Drew Mclain of Winston, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Ethan Key of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Camille Core of Douglasville, majoring in Music Education
• Maxwell Parker of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Maci Aikens of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services
• Kris Duah of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Madison Proctor of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Miracle Wilks of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Katlin Scott of Winston, majoring in Computer Science
• Dylan Cagle of Douglasville, majoring in Construction Management
• Jalen Battle of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Nicholaus Smith of Douglasville, majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
• Samuel Sasser of Douglasville, majoring in History Education-Interest
• Mckenna Sarvis of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Lawren Francis of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Jada Romero of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Lesli Rodriguez of Douglasville, majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
• India Harris of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Joshua Stinson of Douglasville, majoring in Finance
• Maria Alvarez Rizo of Lithia Springs, majoring in Art
• Jennifer Adan of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Chiamaka Njoku of Lithia Springs, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
• Morgan Barker of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Mikaylah Abercrombie of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Noor Shaikhnag of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
• Stevens Gedeon of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Alanna Washington of Douglasville, majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
• Anesha Nixon of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Caitlyn Hackney of Winston, majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
• Angel Vazquez of Douglasville, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Justin Weatherford of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Domonique Chukwudolue of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Gabriela Lopez of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Learie Llewellyn of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Kyle Musgrove of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Steven Lewis of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Bethany Petri of Douglasville, majoring in Music Educ-Interest
• Tyler Bates of Douglasville, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
• Desaray Anderson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Adora Diugu of Lithia Springs, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Josy Hardin of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Anicia Stewart of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Kaitlyn Smith of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Graciela Cabrera of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Taejah Goode of Douglasville, majoring in Political Science
• Bre'shoyn Bromell of Douglasville, majoring in Environmental Engineering
• Madeline Weakland of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Ryan Mitchell of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Amir Vasquez of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Bright Boadu of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Rebekah Frye of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Zarria Word of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Myles Beris of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Ugochi Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Dreanna Simmons of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Julie White of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Tiana McBride of Lithia Springs, majoring in Architecture
• Kelsea Jones of Lithia Springs, majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
• Jacob Stanhope of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Axel Galdamez Lezama of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Lealbert Gonzalez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Digital Animation
• Brock Sabourin of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Nathaniel Turner of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
