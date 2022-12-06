Wilson of Douglasville named to Dean's List at The Citadel
Wilson of Douglasville named to Dean's List at The Citadel
Tiffany Wilson of Douglasville is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel.
The Dean's List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the Dean's List receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.
Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.
Cigar-Frasier of Douglasville graduates from Manchester University
Thian Cigar-Frasier of Douglasville graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art from Manchester University in 2022.
Cigar-Frasier was among more than 260 students who received degrees this year.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
