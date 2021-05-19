Two students from Douglasville receive awards from Georgia State
The 15th annual Georgia State Undergraduate Research Conference awarded 64 students for their outstanding research and creative projects in dozens of academic disciplines.
Tyler Brantley of Douglasville received a Second Place in Artistic Displays for their Photography presentation, titled "Unearth."
Victoria Pommells of Douglasville received a Second Place in Applied Research and Entrepreneurship in Poster Presentations for their Actuarial Science presentation, titled "Addressing Educational Inequities through Corporate Philanthropy."
The conference, also known as GSURC, allows undergraduates of all majors and from all Georgia State and Perimeter campuses to showcase their work as scientific posters, oral presentations, artistic and film displays, and musical performances. Faculty judges evaluate and score each project to determine award winners based on presentation type and category.
This year, the virtual conference was held April 14 and 15 and included both pre-recorded and live segments.
"We are so proud of our undergraduate researchers, who once again rose to the challenge of crafting high quality presentations," said Amy Reber, Honors College Faculty Associate for GSURC and a senior lecturer in the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Biology.
"We were thrilled to see such a high level of engagement during the live sessions," she said, noting that GSURC 2021 was redesigned to provide more opportunities for real-time interactions in a virtual conference space. "The GSURC Faculty Advisory Board would like to thank all of the faculty judges, faculty sponsors and everyone who attended the conference for their continued support of undergraduate research at Georgia State."
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• David Hannah, of Douglasville, at Mercer University
• Ashley Lupo, of Douglasville, at Mercer University
• Alexandra Carpenter, of Winston, at Berry College
• Kicerna Turpin, of Winston, at Clark Atlanta University
• Tamilia Austin, of Lithia Springs, at Clark Atlanta University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
