Buckman Earns Presidential Recognition at Washington and Lee University
Vincent Buckman of Douglasville, a member of the Class of 2020 at Washington and Lee University, has been named to the President's List for the recently ended academic year.
The President's List comprises the top echelon of students among full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates, as determined from those with at least 24 W&L-graded credits contributing to their grade point average.
Washington and Lee University, the nation's ninth-oldest institution of higher education, is among the nation's premier liberal arts colleges and universities.
Hofstra University welcomes Austin of Douglasville
Hofstra University welcomes Yishera Austin, who has joined our dynamic community of more than 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence, and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers. We can't wait to see all the great things Yishera will do as a #HUWorldChanger!
Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
UK Arts & Sciences welcomes locals for fall 2020
The University of Kentucky's College of Arts & Sciences welcomes 1,593 members of its incoming freshman class for Fall 2020.
Among the new students are:
• Gerald Haynes III of Douglasville, GA. Gerald's academic major is Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AS.
• Jalen Smith of Lithia Springs, GA. Jalen's academic major is Neuroscience.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
Spence of Villa Rica awarded gold stars for spring 2020 at The Citadel
Brady Spence of Villa Rica, Georgia is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester.
The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled; but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
Fraker, Lewis receive scholarships at Valdosta State
Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2020-2021 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This includes the following area residents:
• Griffin Fraker of Winston received the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27
• Aniyah Lewis of Douglasville received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
Sims graduates from Troy University
India Sims of Douglasville, GA, graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Sims attended TROY Online and graduated with the Master of Public Administration degree.
Term 1 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.