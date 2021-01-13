Academic Honors and Achievements
Local students graduate from Georgia State UniversityMore than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester.
• Synderricka Almon of Douglasville, an Associate of Arts degree
• Daniel Campos of Douglasville, an Associate of Arts degree
• Adrian Lindsey of Winston, a Bachelor of Arts degree
• Kobe Morgan of Lithia Springs, an Associate of Science degree
• Sheinice Fitz of Lithia Springs, an Associate of Science degree
• Ricky Lindsey of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree
• Kachikwulu Maduchem Izundu of Austell, an Associate of Science degree
• Alexia Thomas of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree
• Faith Viel of Lithia Springs, an Associate of Science degree
• Blake Smith of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree
• Tehmina Sikander of Atlanta, an Associate of Science degree
• Bianca Warren of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree
• Ke’Andra Hayes of Lithia Springs, an Associate of Science degree
• Antonio Adams of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree
• Holly Robbins of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
• Monique Harris of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
• Oreoluwa Olaoye of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
• Paulynn Opurum of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
• Quincey Peagler of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
• Juliana Cortes of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Kiran Lakhani of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Jazmine Lawrence of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Jassmine Moses of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Khaliyah Smith of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Britni Wright of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Priya Shah of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree
• Christian Guardado of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
• Jameson Hand of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
• Kaylah Oates-Marable of Douglasville, a Master of Arts degree
• Ivanna Betancourt of Lithia Springs, a Master of Science degree
• Bryan Girard of Douglasville, a Master of Science in Information Systems Audit and Control degree
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Piedmont Swimming’s Tappler Competes at Emmanuel Mid-Season InviteThe Piedmont men’s and women’s swimming programs concluded competition at the Emmanuel Mid-Season Invite in Franklin Springs, Georgia, on Sunday, Nov. 15, with both teams coming in fourth place.
Competing against Division II (Emmanuel, Montevallo) and NAIA (Brenau, Point) opponents, the Lions delivered a combined team score of 919 points, good for third out of the five teams competing.
The women’s side placed fourth out of five with 446 points while the men tallied 473 points, just 20 behind third place Point.
Overall, Piedmont competed in 36 events.
Standout swimmers included:
Michael Tappler of Douglasville.
Anna Nisby delivered a top-10 finish out of 30 swimmers with a finals time of 27:31 in the 50 free as Ross Coppedge took ninth of 29 competitors in the men’s 50 free at 22.59.
Matthew Luther placed ninth out of 12 in the 500 free with a time of 5:29.74.
Both Nisby and Coppedge picked up where they left off on Sunday, with each delivering additional top-10 finishes on Day Two.
Coppedge took eighth out of 14 with a time of 1:55.03 in the 200 free while Nisby was ninth of 13 in the 100 fly at 1:08.39.
About Piedmont College
One of the most dynamic small colleges in the Southeast, Piedmont is an independent liberal arts college of more than 2,500 students. The college’s four schools-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Founded in 1897, Piedmont offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral degree programs at its Demorest residential campus in the foothills of the northeast Georgia mountains and at its Athens campus in the heart of Georgia’s Classic City.
Five from Douglas County graduate from Piedmont CollegePiedmont College celebrated 380 fall graduates during a Commencement ceremony on Dec.11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center.
Graduates include:
• Tiffany Clayton of Winston, GA.
• Tonya Freeman of Winston, GA.
• Kerry Horn of Winston, GA.
• Leigh Stone of Douglasville, GA.
• James Brooks of Douglasville, GA.
President James F. Mellichamp and Board of Trustees Chairman Thomas A. “Gus” Arrendale III congratulated students receiving Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Certificate of Cardiovascular Technology, Certificate of Event Management, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education degrees.
The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Jacqueline “Jackie” Ellett, Associate Professor of Art Education at Piedmont College and the 2020 recipient of the Vulcan Materials Company Teaching Excellence Award. Ellett earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education (1986), Master of Art Education (1991), Education Specialist degree in Art Education (2000) along with a Gifted Endorsement (2000), PhD in Art Education (2011), and her Interdisciplinary Qualitative Studies Certificate all from the University of Georgia.
Ellett has served on the boards of the Georgia Art Education Association (GAEA) and the National Art Education Association (NAEA 1988-1994). She has also been recognized for her teaching earning numerous awards, including the 2012 Southeastern Art Educator of the Year, 2011 Georgia Art Educator of the Year, and the 1995 National Elementary Art Educator of the Year.
Villa Rica’s Berry awarded CURCA mini-grantUniversity of North Georgia (UNG) students conducting research are trained to solve problems. Faced with delays and other obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students searched for another way to continue research.
Taylor Berry from Villa Rica, GA, was one of 14 UNG students to find answers through the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (CURCA) at UNG. The center’s mission is to promote learning through students’ active engagement in undergraduate research and creative activities during their collegiate careers.
Previously, CURCA awarded its annual mini-grants to faculty members. This year, mini-grants were revamped and awarded to student-led teams with faculty support.
“We realized UNG lacked a mechanism to support student research projects directly, so we decided to refocus the mini-grant awards on students,” said Dr. Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president of Research & Engagement. “The grants will allow students to learn about professionalism and prepare for graduate school and the workforce. Though each student must apply with a mentor, the students get the experience of writing a grant and potentially adding it to their resume.”
Students wrote research proposals, and UNG faculty and staff members awarded 10 projects.
• Haley Shea Barfield with Dr. Jim Shimkus: Adventures in Transhumanism Demo v3.0: Developing a brain-computer interface (BCI)-controlled interactive hypertext fiction game to educate players on potential issues of emerging technologies and cyber-augmentation.
• Taylor Berry with Dr. Alison Kanak: Characterization of a pleomorphic bacteriophage using Arthrobacter globiformis.
• Rebecca Corley with Dr. Sonny Mantry: Probing Nuclear Structure and Dynamics at the Electron-Ion Collider.
• Alexandra Correa with Dr. William Balco: Rice Farm Grant Proposal.
• Jose Izaguirre Garcia, Lilia Saber, and Briana Sargent with Dr. Ghulam Hasnain: Side directed mutagenesis studies of PyrD and PyrR genes involved in riboflavin biosynthesis.
• William Loudermilk and Veronica McClanahan with Dr. Wei-Lun Sun: Studying the Behavioral and Neurochemical Effects of Long-Term Exposure to Carbaryl in Male and Female C57BL/6J Mice.
• Neil Patel and Melanie Majors with Dr. Linda Purvis: Molecular characterization and bacterial strain differentiation of songbird Mycoplasma gallisepticum isolates.
• Isabelle Pobanz with Dr. L. Zane Miller and Dr. Eric Huddleston: Forming a Copper Peptide-Based Hydrogel Through Flow Chemistry.
• Meghan Richter with Dr. Ryan Meier: N-Heterocyclic Carbene Complexes of Nickel: An Examination of Synthetic Options and Targets.
• Tamara “Tami” Stroup with Dr. Joanna Kim-Doyle: Effective Virtual Music Lessons: Investigating and Adapting Piano Teaching to the Online Setting.
UNG commissions new second lieutenants for fall 2020In ceremonies held Dec. 3-4 by the University of North Georgia, 26 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies were spaced out and the number of visitors was limited to adhere to social distancing practices due to COVID-19.
• Ian Hilko of Douglasville, Georgia, earned a bachelor’s degree and commissioned in the National Guard, Quarter Master
University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for fall 2020The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville
• Seth Madden of Douglasville
• Veronica Niklasson of Douglasville
• Alexander Walker of Douglasville
• Allison Mount of Douglasville
• Bella Harper of Douglasville
• Savannah Willoughby of Douglasville
• Christian Martella of Douglasville
• Temilayo Akinseye of Douglasville
• Lauren Turner of Winston
• Lindsay Dixon of Douglasville
• William Pearson of Douglasville
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston
• Elizabeth Nails of Douglasville
• Megan Giddens of Douglasville
• Sarah Giddens of Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.