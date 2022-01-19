Academic Honors and Achievements
Local students named to President’s List at Georgia College
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
• Meadow Etheridge of Winston
• Madison Golden of Douglasville
• Juan Santacruz of Winston
Jones named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
Jacquelyn Jones of Winston, GA has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Area residents make Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University
The following local residents made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Siredma Acosta of Douglasville, GA
• Clarice Penn of Douglasville, GA
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Shan Tully graduates from Georgia Southwestern State University
Shan Tully of Douglasville, GA graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, Dec. 17 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Tully earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing . Students in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Computing, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences walked in the 11 a.m. ceremony, while students in the College of Education walked in the 3 p.m. ceremony. Nearly 500 students graduated across both ceremonies.
Jaha Dukureh, women’s rights activist and GSW alumna, served as the commencement speaker for both ceremonies.
Djeumeni commissions as a second lieutenant
In ceremonies held Dec. 17 by the University of North Georgia, 25 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Delphina Djeumeni of Douglasville, Georgia, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and commissioned in the Army Reserve’s Quartermaster Branch.
Carson-Newman University celebrates 2021 fall graduates
The following student(s) graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s fall semester.
• Douglasville: Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche, Bachelor of Science, Finance/Economics
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
• Shermira Harris of Douglasville
• Makalyn Sabella of Douglasville
• Carlyn Seese of Douglasville
• Victoria-Sariaya Mollah of Douglasville
• Aminata Lewis of Douglasville
• Keisha Jacobs of Douglasville
• Sherrelle Scarborough of Douglasville
• Leiani Deleon of Douglasville
• Donavon Martin of Douglasville
• Ava Lindsey of Douglasville
Jose Ramos-Macias, Douglasville, GA, resident named to Berea College Dean’s List
Jose Ramos-Macias, a resident of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Berea College.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor’s degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.
University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for fall 2021
The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2021.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Students who made the Dean’s List included:
• Maddison Bullock of Douglasville, GA
• Kaylie Morgan of Winston, GA
• Cara Verner of Douglasville, GA
• Delphina Djeumeni of douglasville, GA
• Lauren Turner of Winston, GA
• Temilayo Akinseye of Douglasville, GA
• Ashleigh Ayers of Winston, GA
• Abigail Wittwer of Douglasville, GA
• Andrew Welch of Douglasville, GA
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville, GA
• Carly Shackelford of Douglasville, GA
• Allison Mount of Douglasville, GA
• Joshua Murray of Douglasville, GA
Jacob King of Douglasville named to Harding University College of Pharmacy dean’s list
Jacob King of Douglasville was one of 53 students named to the College of Pharmacy dean’s list for Fall 2021. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
Shanon Wilson Named to SNHU Dean’s List
Shanon Wilson of Douglasville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
SNHU Announces Fall 2021 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Marissa Atherton of Douglasville
• Megan Cruz of Douglasville
• Brittany Blanchette of Douglasville
• Keith McNealy of Douglasville
• Dajae Hopkins of Lithia Springs
• Yvonne Flemister of Douglasville
• Natalie Pope of Douglasville
Andrew Hoskins named to Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List at UMN Crookston
Students named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Students named to the Dean’s List include Andrew Hoskins of Douglasville, GA.
Sewell completes FROG Week at UNG
Robert Sewell of Douglasville, Georgia, was one of 31 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Jan. 4-8.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for fall 2021
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville, GA on the President’s Honor Roll
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston, GA on the President’s Honor Roll
• Seth Madden of Douglasville, GA on the President’s Honor Roll
• Caroline Yancey of Douglasville, GA on the President’s Honor Roll
