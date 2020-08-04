The Douglas County State DUI/Drug Court Program recently received a grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in the amount of $95,754 with matching county funds of $10,639 for total funding of $106,393.
This grant is the ninth consecutive grant award the county has received to help fund the State Court DUI/Drug Court Program. These funds will be used to supplement funding of surveillance, drug screen testing supplies and personnel and treatment counselors. It will also fund training for the staff members of the DUI/Drug Court Team.
Douglas County DUI/Drug Court Director Anita Grainger said she appreciates the support form local legislators.
“2020 was an exceptionally tough budget year and knowing the importance of the work we do, state legislators voted to keep Accountability Court Grant funding without cuts.” Grainger said.
“I’d like to thank the elected officials of Douglas County as well as the county administrator for their unwavering support of the programs,” Grainger said. “This appreciation includes the Board of Commissioners as well as the Office of the Solicitor General, Office of the District Attorney, and the State and Superior Court Judges.”
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council financially and programmatically supports innovative programs and services to improve criminal justice and empower victims in the state of Georgia.
The grant fiscal year of 2021 runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.