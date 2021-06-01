Affordable Family Home Care Services owner, Antoinette Wright, staff, family, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on May 13. Affordable Family Home Care Services is a full-service boutique style non-medical Home Care Agency local to Douglasville, Georgia but also servicing Douglas, Carroll, Paulding, Cobb, Cherokee, Fulton, Gwinnett, Fayette, Dekalb, and Henry Counties. Affordable Family Home Care Services is a part of a national organization of 300 independently owned home care agencies.

Owner, Antoinette Wright is a certified Senior Care Manager and a “hands-on” owner operator for the agency. Ms. Wright personally oversees all clients to be certain they are 100% satisfied with their care. Affordable Family Home Care Services also serves as a 24-hour on-call home care service provider.

Antoinette commented, “At Affordable Family Home Care Services, our goal is helping seniors, veterans, those with disabilities, injuries, difficulties with mobility, or illness continue to experience the richness of life. Our agency has the expertise to offer a full spectrum of care in the form of companion and personal care offering Live-in care, personal hygiene, dementia care, companionship, veterans care, respite care, and mobility assistance. We can assist your family with finding the best care plan and funding solutions through avenues such as Veterans Administration, Life Insurance policies, reverse mortgages, and more.”.

Affordable Family Home Care Services is licensed by the State of Georgia and is covered by professional liability, bonding, and workers compensation insurance. Their personnel care professionals are carefully selected, they undergo background checks, drug screening, and reference checks.

Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Antoinette, and her staff, “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting Affordable Family Home Care Services for many years to come.”

For more information about Affordable Family Home Care Services, contact the store at 470-260-2424 or visit them at their location 12461 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville, Ga 30134.