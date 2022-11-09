For the first time in the history of the African Student Associations (ASA) in Douglas County, ASA club officers from four high schools within the Douglas County School System — Chapel Hill High School (CHHS), Douglas County High School (DCHS), Lithia Springs High School (LSHS), and New Manchester High School (NMHS) — organized a joint event on Oct. 22 that took place at Lithia Springs High School.
The African Student Association is a club that is working towards ending the stigma centered around Africa and its African people, as well as a club that is dedicated to immersing its members in the rich culture of Africa and everything that it has to offer.
Club officers from CHHS, DCHS, LSHS, and NMHS reached out to one another in order to bring their respective clubs together and plan an event to further the connection between students across the county. Throughout the current school year leading up to the event, students from each school across all grades worked together completely virtually in order to plan an enjoyable day for the ASA members of the county.
At this event, students participated in various activities such as tug-of-war, a game of song association where members were given a word and had the task of singing a song that has said word as a lyric, they also got the chance to show off their Afrobeat dancing. There were also different types of food including a West African staple, jollof rice, a rice that is made with a tomato base and various spices.
Through this event, students were able to enjoy the company of other students who can relate to them in a comfortable and stress-free environment. Students were also able to meet other students that were curious to find out more about Africa and Africans as a whole.
When asked about what she thought of the event, DCHS 12th grader Mariama Njie, said “The African Student Association at Douglas County [High School] already brings a sense of community to our school but getting the chance to combine all the African organizations from the county was so refreshing. I loved seeing everyone be so authentic and proud of their culture. It was just nice to have a great time with great people.”
Miracle Diala, a student at Chapel Hill High School, had this to say about the event: "I loved the ASA get-together! It was a great experience meeting fellow ASA members and it was great hanging out with them!”
Lithia Springs sophomore and ASA secretary, Grace Jacob said, “The event was fun and went better than expected, and all the people there were amazing and also contributed to [making] the event fun! 10/10.”
Vicky Nnwanye, a senior and the president of the African Student Association at her school, NMHS, thought that “the event was fun-filled from the games down to the food and music. It was a very exciting event and a great opportunity to meet and interact with Africans all over Douglasville and I think more events like the field day should happen more often because it is also a great way to promote the African culture.”
The officers of the African Student Associations from each of these schools, CHHS, DCHS, LSHS, and NMHS, plan to host more events in the future that brings together all of their members; they are especially looking forward to Black History Month this coming February where they plan on orchestrating a memorable event.
