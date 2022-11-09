For the first time in the history of the African Student Associations (ASA) in Douglas County, ASA club officers from four high schools within the Douglas County School System — Chapel Hill High School (CHHS), Douglas County High School (DCHS), Lithia Springs High School (LSHS), and New Manchester High School (NMHS) — organized a joint event on Oct. 22 that took place at Lithia Springs High School.

The African Student Association is a club that is working towards ending the stigma centered around Africa and its African people, as well as a club that is dedicated to immersing its members in the rich culture of Africa and everything that it has to offer.

Trending Videos