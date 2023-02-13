The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC), in collaboration with host, DC Connections will present its 18th Annual Afternoon With Authors at the Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Feb. 19th, from 3-5 p.m. This year’s event promises to be just as exciting as the years before featuring a line-up of noted local authors and poets presenting readings and performances from their respective publications.
Since 2005 the CAC has held the Afternoon With Authors event to highlight those literary artists who have published books, poems, guides, and other written materials.
The day will be a celebration of literature which will include readings and performances by local authors.
Guests will also have the opportunity to view the CAC’s Black History Month exhibit titled Descendants Ascending.
The Douglas County Connection was founded by Helen Catron in 1990.
For over 30 years, the DC Connection has established, supported, and sponsored community events that enrich the cultural experience in the arts, particularly as it relates to African American culture and history.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
