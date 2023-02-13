The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC), in collaboration with host, DC Connections will present its 18th Annual Afternoon With Authors at the Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Feb. 19th, from 3-5 p.m. This year’s event promises to be just as exciting as the years before featuring a line-up of noted local authors and poets presenting readings and performances from their respective publications.

Since 2005 the CAC has held the Afternoon With Authors event to highlight those literary artists who have published books, poems, guides, and other written materials.

