AHS choirs sing beneath the stars

Students in Alexander High School’s Mastery Choirs sang in a unique venue on Oct. 23. The setting was the Tellus Museum and Planetarium in Cartersville.
The first part of the sold-out performance took place in front of the dinosaur in the atrium and ended with “Underneath the Stars.” Guests were then ushered into the planetarium, where they reclined and enjoyed the stars, planets and other celestial objects which were choreographed to the lyrics of the songs. The concert ended with “What a Wonderful World.”
“It was our first choral outing that felt this significant since before COVID,” said Choral Director Sandra Chandler. “We sported new uniforms, and there was pure excitement about being out and performing.”
— Special to the Sentinel
