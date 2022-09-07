Chorus pic

Alexander High School’s mixed mastery chorus traveled to Truist Park on Aug. 22 to perform the national anthem before the Atlanta Braves took on the New York Mets.

“I’m a new director, and this was an event that was sort of pre-planned for us,” said AHS Heather Russell. “It was the second year that we’ve been to do this as a program, and it was really cool that we got to do it before a big game like the Braves versus the Mets.”

