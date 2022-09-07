On Aug. 22, Alexander High School’s mixed mastery chorus traveled to Truist Park to perform the national anthem before the Atlanta Braves took on the New York Mets.
“I’m a new director, and this was an event that was sort of pre-planned for us,” said AHS Heather Russell. “It was the second year that we’ve been to do this as a program, and it was really cool that we got to do it before a big game like the Braves versus the Mets.”
With school beginning on Aug. 6, AHS’ chorus didn’t have a lot of time to prepare before taking the stage at the ballpark.
However, Russell was still confident that the group could still put together a stellar performance because of the level of skill and work ethic of each of the vocalists.
“This is a really big deal for us, and that’s one reason that we want to take our mixed mastery choir,” Russell said. “We really have a high standard of excellence for this group, and they did a great job and really enjoyed getting to go.”
On the night of the performance, the choir loaded a bus and headed to the stadium. Once they arrived, the group had a short time to warm up in an area off the field before heading out to deliver a top-notch performance.
With this being AHS’ second year performing the National Anthem at Truist Park before a Braves game, Russell says that she hopes that this can become an annual tradition for the Cougars’ mixed mastery choir.
“I really hope we get to go back next year and for years after that,” Russell said. “You have to get invited to perform, and they’ve already said they hope to have us back, so hopefully we can continue to make this an annual thing.”
