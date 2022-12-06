What does the Alexander JROTC Cougar Battalion do for the community?
The Alexander Battalion enjoys helping out the community as much as they can. They have many experiences with community service events and are very proud of their efforts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
What does the Alexander JROTC Cougar Battalion do for the community?
The Alexander Battalion enjoys helping out the community as much as they can. They have many experiences with community service events and are very proud of their efforts.
The cadets are willing to help out no matter the reason and put their hearts and soul in everything they do.
The school year is only halfway completed and they have already accomplished so much in the community such as packing upwards of 32,000 meals at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, assisting at The Pantry Food Bank, working with Habitat for Humanity, performing at a multitude of veteran programs around the Douglasville area, and assisting many school systems with their programs during the year.
The mission of JROTC is to motivate young people to become better citizens. The Alexander JROTC program with it’s cadets have lived up to the mission and look forward to the many projects that will help make our community a better place.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.