As one of the country's best braille readers, Christopher Morgan is on a winning streak. With each win, the Alexander High student continues breaking barriers and soaring to greater heights.
The freshman is fresh off a second win at the National Braille Institute's Annual Braille Challenge. Every year the challenge unites over 1,200 North American students to demonstrate their love for braille. Students compete on fundamental braille skills, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs. Designed to help students hone braille literacy skills for academic and employment success, it is the only academic competition of its kind.
This year, Christopher Morgan qualified for a sixth year during regional competition. His teacher Sadisha Clark administered the virtual contest, where he ultimately earned his top ten ranking.
That win earned him a spot at the competition this summer in California. He emerged victorious, bringing home the gold and the coveted 2022 Junior Varsity International Braille Challenge title.
His mother, Tee Morgan, explains COVID-19 caused a two-year lapse in an in-person national competition. Regional contests continued, but they could not compete to determine finalist winners.
"This win was exhilarating because he won first place in 2020, but we were virtual," Morgan explains. "He now has the experience of winning first place during an in-person competition."
Tee Morgan says each competition gives her son wind under his wings to fly even higher.
"Challenges in life will come and go. These braille challenges give him the extra boost he needs to reach for the known and unknown," she explains. "They help him persevere when things get tough."
Tee Morgan says her son will begin high school the way he approaches competition: with focus and perseverance.
"Half the battle of any success is mental," she adds. "Each victory helps him conquer one challenge after another."
The Braille Institute awarded Christopher Morgan a personalized braille trophy, a cash prize, and a braille technology device worth over $5,000. Christopher Morgan plans to use his winnings to add to his savings and expand his stock portfolio.
