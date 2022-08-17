As one of the country's best braille readers, Christopher Morgan is on a winning streak. With each win, the Alexander High student continues breaking barriers and soaring to greater heights.

The freshman is fresh off a second win at the National Braille Institute's Annual Braille Challenge. Every year the challenge unites over 1,200 North American students to demonstrate their love for braille. Students compete on fundamental braille skills, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs. Designed to help students hone braille literacy skills for academic and employment success, it is the only academic competition of its kind.

