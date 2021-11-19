On Saturday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and students from Robert S. Alexander High School dedicated a house to veteran Steve Harris in its Douglasville neighborhood, Veterans Place.
The ceremony was the culmination of one young man’s goal to change a life for a veteran in his community. Sutton Cadman, now a senior, set it all in motion by talking to a teacher and founding the Habitat for Humanity Chapter at Alexander High School.
He and a small group of students began their humble fundraising efforts in 2019. They held bake sales, car washes, and every fundraising event possible to reach their goal. Late in 2019, a local attorney was so inspired by their efforts, he made a gift from his family’s fund, the Winn 3 Charitable Foundation, to put them over the finish line.
After reaching their fundraising goal early in 2020, they were delayed again due to the pandemic. On Aug. 7, 2021, the students finally hammered the first nails, and have spent every Saturday since building this house together. Additional supporters and volunteers included Genuine Parts Company, Stallings Insurance Agency, Lake Forest Builders, Jimmy Haddle, and Frank Moran.
The new homeowner Steve is a disabled Veteran who served in the Army from 1977-1980. He and his fiancé, Jane Kellogg, have been together for more than 30 years, and their life together has not always been easy. As recently as six years ago, they were both homeless and living out of their car.
“These students have earned a special place in the Habitat family,” said Jessica Gill, Habitat, NW Metro Atlanta CEO. “Their determination to meet their goal of building a house for a Veteran serves as an example to all of us.”
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.