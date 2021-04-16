The Alexander Cougar Battalion Exhibition Team traveled to Osborne High School on March 6 for the 2021 Regional Drill meet, and placed first in Squad Exhibition.
"The team’s squad armed drill team has been practicing vigorously over the last couple of months, and it’s nice to see that hard work paid off," said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sharon Collier, JROTC senior Army instructor at AHS.
The team’s very own team captains C/Capt. Alvarez Cowins and C/1st Sgt. Kason Rainwater along with C/Master Sgt. Brianna Gayle and C/Pfc. Haley Alexander placed first in the duos competition. In the solo competition Cowins achieved first and C/Sgt. Blanton placed second in the solo competition.
“The team has worked very hard and I am very proud of each and every one of them.” said Cowins, Alexander’s Cougar Battalion’s Operations Officer and Drill Captain.
The exhibition squad and soloist now move on to State competition which is to be held online via video upload.
Collier said she could not be more proud of the team especially under the circumstances of a difficult school year. The team showed great resilience and perseverance, she said.
