Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates celebrates grand opening of Douglasville branch

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates owner, Alexander Ming, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their Douglasville branch by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug.19. Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates is a boutique public accounting firm that offers accounting and bookkeeping services, tax Resolution, mitigation, advisory and preparation services as well as management consulting services.
Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates has locations in Atlanta, Forest Park, and Douglasville, equipped with a team of expert CPA’s, Tax Professionals, Bookkeepers, and Management Consultants with a proven track record of meeting the needs of diverse clients. They maintain expertise in QuickBooks; Peachtree Accounting; Workday; JD Edwards and other accounting packages. Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates provide service to the following industries: Education; Financial Services; Insurance and Reinsurance; Retail; Construction and Development; Real Estate; Restaurants and Hotels; Gas Stations; Manufacturing and Mining.
Ming commented, “On behalf of the Firm I welcome the opportunity to provide our services to the Community of Douglasville. I truly love this community and its people. The vibrancy, warmth, friendliness, and courteousness one experiences here is unique. It reminds me of my home of Bermuda where everyone knows one another and looks out for one another. I look forward to building our practice here and growing substantially in Douglasville in the years ahead. Please visit our office for a free chat over coffee or tea. We want to get to know each one of you! “
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operation, Julia Areh, welcomed Alexander and his team to Douglasville and the DC Chamber, “Thank you for providing such a valuable service to the people Douglas County. We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglasville and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family! We look forward to promoting and supporting Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates for many years to come.”
For more information about Alexander Fitzgerald & Associates, contact them by phone, 470-231-1342 or visit their website at www.atlanta-taxhelp.com.
