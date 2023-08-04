ATHENS — The University of Georgia Alumni Association has unveiled the 40 Under 40 Class of 2023, a group that includes a Country Music Award-winning musician, a New York Times bestselling author, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Public Health service and a nurse practitioner with ties to Douglasville.

40 Under 40 celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of successful UGA graduates under the age of 40. The honorees will be recognized during the 13th annual 40 Under 40 Awards Luncheon on campus this fall.