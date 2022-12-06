They’ve done it again. With the lead cadet Commander Camden Porter, and Co-Commander Lucas Chamberlain, the Alexander Raider team was able to place second at the state competition this year.
The Alexander male team brought home second place overall after their hard work. Along with the mixed team, they competed against 35 schools at Spaulding high school. The Alexander teams competed in the following events: Cross Country Rescue (CCR), Tire Flip, Team run, Raider Fitness Challenge (RFC), and Rope Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.