Sometimes it’s not just the message, it’s the messenger. That’s why 18-year-old Seth Tiller thought it was a good idea to help teach a financial literacy workshop to his classmates at Alexander High School.
Tiller is a senior working as a high school apprentice at Delta Community Credit Union’s Douglasville branch. In a rare opportunity, he joined William Wesley, a community development representative from the credit union, in leading a presentation that focused on helping teens develop good financial habits.
While high school apprentices do not take part in leading the credit union’s financial workshops, Tiller was given the chance because he is a model high school apprentice and believed it was important for his classmates to learn about finance from someone their own age.
“It is more intriguing to hear from someone who may have the same background and being able to connect with them,” Tiller said.
The financial literacy course is part of Delta Community’s community outreach through its Financial Education Center, which is designed to improve the financial lives of its members and consumers by offering free workshops and resources on a variety of financial topics.
Tiller says working with the credit union has been a good fit for him because finance is in his blood.
“My mom works for an accounting firm and my dad is an accountant,” Tiller said. “I’m good with numbers and it kind of runs in the family.”
Tiller will attend Kennesaw State University and plans to major in accounting and finance. He also plans to continue working with the credit union.
In addition to the financial literacy workshop, Delta Community also presented the high school with a $1,500 grant, which the counseling center will use to buy 10 scientific calculators to help students who are getting ready to take the SATs and ACTs.
“We are so glad that Delta Community has given us this grant because we have students who cannot afford scientific calculators,” the school’s lead counselor, Dr. Omar Wray, said. “Being able to offer that service to them, we can let them have the calculators for a duration of time so they know how to use it and take the SAT or ACT and be on the same playing field as everyone else.”
