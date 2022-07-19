Alicia Bishop Haley, 58, of Douglasville, died July 17, 2022.
According to her wishes she was cremated.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Alicia Bishop Haley, 58, of Douglasville, died July 17, 2022.
According to her wishes she was cremated.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 23, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 3264 Villa Rica Hwy, Dallas GA 30157. Tracy Blackburn will be officiating. This will be casual attire. Food will be served.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Society or Bethany Christian Church Youth Fund.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.