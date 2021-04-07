Alpha Delta Kappa donates books to local schools

Georgia Alpha Delta Kappa’s latest altruistic undertaking is to get books into the hands of children across the state. Douglas County’s Alpha Sigma Chapter of this international organization of women educators took part in the project by donating books to county schools. Pictured are several Beulah Elementary students eagerly selecting books from the collection (left to right): Samantha Miller, Caiden Rhong, Ronnie Miller, Blair Miller and Tony Iyibas.

 Lynda Clark/Special

