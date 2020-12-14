Ambient Essentials owner, Cathy Hawkins, friends and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 12. Ambient Essentials provides pure, natural self-care and home-care products designed to support healthy living. They source clean, independently tested ingredients and hand-craft their products to ensure that each one is uncontaminated and of the greatest benefit to their customers’ wellness.
Ambient Essentials promotes working with an aromatherapist simply because of safety. There is so much information out there on essential oils that it can be overwhelming and difficult to know where to start. Cathy strives to educate customers on essential oils and the proper way to utilize them. She has the experience to guide clients through the process of selecting the right products for their health and wellness.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Cathy, “The DC Chamber is proud to welcome your unique business to the community and as a Chamber member. We look forward to helping promote you and your products!”
For more information about Ambient Essentials, call (770) 596-8161 or visit www.ambientessentials.com. Follow them on Facebook @AmbientEssentials and on Instagram @ambient_essentials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.