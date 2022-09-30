GreyStone pic

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “American Idol” season 16 runner-up, will be performing at GreyStone Power’s Annual Meeting.

 Special

GreyStone Power’s Annual Meeting of Members will have a little more star power this year. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “American Idol” season 16 runner-up, will be this year’s entertainer for the Annual Meeting.

No longer the 19-year-old boy next door from 2019’s self-titled debut (produced by Sugarland’s Kristian Bush), the Georgia native proves his talent goes beyond what fans thought they knew. 

Trending Videos