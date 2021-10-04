Anderson awarded 'Your First Scholarship'

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Desaray Anderson of Douglasville was recently awarded the Your First Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
The scholarship was established to help members who had not yet won a scholarship.
NSHSS walked applicants through all the steps of the application process, providing the best tips and tricks, leaving them with a refined “toolbox.”
Students shared their biggest strengths and how they will continue to use that strength to propel them into their future aspirations. Of nearly 900 applicants, Anderson was one of 10 students to be awarded this $500 scholarship.
Ever since Anderson was a little girl, she always had the drive to succeed and to go above and beyond; Anderson has never wanted to settle for average or the bare minimum.
She believes that overachieving and remaining extremely hard-working is her most vital trait and will assist her to be just as successful and prosperous in her destiny as she is right now.
Anderson desires to get a master’s degree in the marketing/advertising field to pursue a career in becoming a creative director. Since she knows that career will demand a lot of hard work and time management, she started to prepare early. By doing so, she took dual enrollment.
Dual enrollment is solely accumulating college credits throughout high school. Anderson started taking dual enrollment at the end of her sophomore year and is currently taking it up until the day she graduates.
She has also been busy with filling out college applications, scholarships and doing errands for clubs and organizations that she is in. Furthermore, she has her own business.
Over the past few months, Anderson had great success with her business, to the point that she is making products in bulk rather than one at a time. Her hard work has shown her that investing in yourself and doing what you love will put you in a place that will allow you to see your worth in a different light.
To give you some background on the organization that awarded Anderson the scholarship, NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis.
It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers.
For more information, visit https://nshss.org.
