SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Citizens interested in adopting a pet can visit the Douglas County Animal Shelter, which reopened to the general public on Friday.
The Animal Shelter closed in December of 2021 for COVID-related reasons, which led to more pets needing permanent homes.
“We have a lot of animals here looking for permanent homes,” said Vanessa Francikowski, director of Animal Control Services. “We are just temporary housing, so we need to find owners to adopt these guys because this is not a permanent residence for them.”
The animal services staff will follow Douglas County Phase One COVID protocols, which include temperature checks, social distancing, gloves, and masks, whether vaccinated or not.
There will also be controlled entry. Only 10 people will be allowed inside at a time.
Intakes are available by appointment only. The following link can be used to book an appointment: https://dcasappointments.as.me/
Hours of operation: Closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Friday: 1-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
The Douglas County Animal Shelter is located at 2171 Mack Road Deer Lick Park Douglasville, GA 30135. For more information about adopting a pet, call 770-942-5961.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.