Get ready for glitz and glam as Arbor Place Mall welcomes the “Remember the Magic Fashion Show” this Saturday, March 6 from 3-6 p.m.
Hosted by MsNickee of Diva Day International, this free ticketed event and pop-up shop explores the latest styles from local vendors, designers, and fashionistas within our very own Georgia business community.
Featured Vendors Include
• CTO Prom & Formal (Fashion)
• Sew Me Crazy Creations (Fashion)
• The Burlap Rose (Fashion)
• Savvi Formalwear (Fashion)
• Autumn Jade Salon (Hair Design)
• Studio 616 (Makeup Artist)
• Galaxy Rain Inc. (Décor & Design)
• Massive Film & Photography (Photography)
The “Remember the Magic Fashion Show” will take place in the Express Showroom on the second floor.
About Arbor Place Mall
Developed, owned, and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Arbor Place features more than 150 great specialty shops, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, H&M, Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret, and ULTA Beauty. Arbor Place is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, Belk, JCPenney, Old Navy, and an 18-screen Regal IMAX Cinema. Arbor Place is conveniently located off Interstate I-20, Chapel Hill Road, exit 36. For additional information, visit ArborPlace.com.
