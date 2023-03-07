Principal Emily Felton of Arbor Station requested another ARTSventure performance from the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC). After months of anticipation, their celebratory assembly came together on the morning of Friday, Feb. 17 to enjoy the Capoeira Afro-Brazilian Dancing performances with the Brazilian Art Center.
In honor of Black History Month, the ARTSventure depicted how African culture has influenced many other cultures, and even continues to influence us all every day. Music, dance, and language are only a few of the forms of expression where African culture has made an impact.
The performance was a chance to energize grades K-5 with movement and improvisation, encouraging physical and musical abilities.
Three Capoeira (“Kaa-puh-weh-ruh”) experts guided the student body through a martial-arts inspired routine, perfecting their moves from head to toe and pronouncing Portuguese words.
Capoeira was derived from traditions brought across the Atlantic Ocean by slaves who, in an effort to increase their chances of freedom, concealed their combative intentions through music, song, and dance. After the abolition of slavery in Brazil in 1888,
Capoeira was illegal until decades later it was brought back to life with new celebratory intentions.
The CAC brought the ARTSventure program to the students with sponsorship from Georgia Council for the Arts and Greystone Power Foundation. From geography to culture, science to expression, ARTSventures will continue to debut in Douglas County schools. Check out Artsdouglas.org for recent news and opportunities, and don’t forget to follow the CAC on Facebook and Instagram.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
