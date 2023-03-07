Principal Emily Felton of Arbor Station requested another ARTSventure performance from the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC). After months of anticipation, their celebratory assembly came together on the morning of Friday, Feb. 17 to enjoy the Capoeira Afro-Brazilian Dancing performances with the Brazilian Art Center.

In honor of Black History Month, the ARTSventure depicted how African culture has influenced many other cultures, and even continues to influence us all every day. Music, dance, and language are only a few of the forms of expression where African culture has made an impact.

