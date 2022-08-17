ARCPoint Ribbon pic

 DC Chamber/Special

ARCPoint Labs owner, Edie Swaggard-Green, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Aug. 4. ARCPoint Labs is a specialized clinic in Douglasville that offers a wide selection of blood test services for individuals who are underinsured or uninsured. They are located at 3150 Golf Ridge Blvd in Douglasville.

ARCpoint Labs of Douglasville works to help people and companies make more informed decisions about their futures. With over 10,000 clinical tests and wellness solutions, answers are just an appointment away.

