ARCPoint Labs owner, Edie Swaggard-Green, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Aug. 4. ARCPoint Labs is a specialized clinic in Douglasville that offers a wide selection of blood test services for individuals who are underinsured or uninsured. They are located at 3150 Golf Ridge Blvd in Douglasville.
ARCpoint Labs of Douglasville works to help people and companies make more informed decisions about their futures. With over 10,000 clinical tests and wellness solutions, answers are just an appointment away.
The Douglasville testing facility offers drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and paternity testing, background checks, and corporate wellness programs.
Green commented, “When you need answers about your health or the health of your employees, there’s no time to waste. ARCpoint Labs of Douglasville makes access to test results quick and convenient, so you can make informed decisions about what’s next. Here are a few reasons why you should choose our Douglasville testing facility: walk-ins welcome, on-site and mobile testing available, post-accident testing, Blood testing available, Genetic predisposition test available, and we accept FSA/HSA cards. Be confident in all your health and wellness decisions. Reach out to our team today or schedule your appointment online!”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Edie, her family, her staff, and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a full-service lab-work destination to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting ARCPoint Labs for many years to come.”
