Armas overcomes challenges to excel at basketball, academics

Zach Armas is a normal 16-year-old from Villa Rica, who attends Alexander High School in Douglasville, where he has learned to manage some difficulties in his life.
Armas was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that causes an area of the spinal column to form incorrectly, leaving a section of the spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed on the outside of the body.
This disorder can lead to a range of lifelong cognitive and mobility disabilities, and it affects about 1,500 to 2,000 children in the U.S. every year.
Although there can be some challenges, Armas doesn’t let that stop him from achieving his goals and overcoming his many obstacles.
For one, Armas has earned a 3.7 GPA in studies that include Advanced Placement classes, and he participates in a dual enrollment program at the University of West Georgia.
But that isn’t enough for the future law or political science major who currently sings in the youth chorus at his church, and plays adaptive basketball in college.
I first met Armas when he came to the Boundary Waters Activity Center in Douglasville, where he went into the gym and started working hard on his game just like anyone else.
After taking notice for numerous weeks, I decided to rebound for him on some days and just get to know him. Since he was 6 years old, Armas has had a love for basketball.
He now plays for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Juniors Division-Varsity for the Atlanta BlazeSports Jr. Hawks Red team, which finished the 2022 regular season with an impressive 22 wins 2 losses. But they came up short of their goal at the national tournament in Wichita, Kansas, finishing in third place back in March.
And Armas loves playing basketball with other people who have disabilities different than his own.
But one thing they can agree on is that they relate to the challenges they face occasionally.
Accommodations and handicap parking spots, for one, can limit someone like Armas from having a good day. He is the type of person, though, who doesn’t allow anything negative to define him as he expresses himself about the things that he needs.
“Do your best not to cater to someone with special needs. They will keep growing. Don’t let others tell you can’t do anything. You have no limits,” Armas has said.
With an attitude like that, he will no doubt be in great shape moving forward in his life.
Armas can do everything a walking person can do, just in his own way. His mother, Julie Armas, brings him to the gym and rebounds for him; she will always have his front and back.
I am grateful to have met Armas, as are the other staff members at the Activity Center who no doubt believe he will accomplish his goal of playing on the international stage of adaptive basketball.
He is a pleasure to be around and inspires others just by showing up.
His dedication, humility, courage, and optimism should give him a competitive edge that will allow him to make a difference as he works to change the narratives for individuals with disabilities while he achieves his impressive goals.
