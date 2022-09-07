Armyworms

Fall armyworm larvae have a white inverted Y-shaped mark on the front of their dark head. They are smooth skinned and vary in color from light tan or green to nearly black, with three yellowish-white hairlines down the back. The larval stage lasts from three to four weeks and can be damaging to turfgrass and crops.

 Photo by USDA Agricultural Research Service Bugwood.org

Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.

This pest has the ability to devour a lawn, pasture or hayfield in a very short period of time. It often goes unnoticed as the caterpillars feed and cause most of the damage at night.

William Tyson is the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension coordinator for Effingham County.

