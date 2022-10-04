The incredible influence of a middle school art instructor has caused a public library manager to showcase her students’ talents.
One day, Dewayne Brown, the local branch manager at the Lithia Springs Library, noticed a piece of artwork and reached out to Turner Middle School Art Instructor Beverly Sheng and invited her students' artwork to be to be shown on display.
“Her energy brings fire to the soul of our hallways working with our students,” said Turner Middle School Principal John Chandler. “Ms. Sheng doesn’t say a whole lot, but the impact on the students and what she brings out of them speaks volumes.”
Technology has impacted the way many teenagers communicate with their teachers, their parents and even one another, but Sheng has found a way for her students to impact library patrons in the Lithia Springs community.
“I live in Lithia Springs, and I love our library because it’s such a valuable resource to many citizens, who are young and older,” said Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin. “I believe we live in a time of our lives where we can enjoy the old and new way of art. We can enjoy our technological devices as well as using our hands to convey our creative thoughts and imagination.”
Brown says the artwork will be on display through the month of October. “We hope this artwork will help encourage our families, parents and caregivers to come visit and see some of the beauty in our community,” Brown said.
