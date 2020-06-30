special to the sentinel
Twelve artists from Douglas County were among 30 whose work was selected for the first-ever ArtPop Street Gallery.
The artists were juried in by the ArtPop ATL selection committee in a blind jury process. Billboards across the metro Atlanta region displaying the artists’ works were rolled out last week.
The CAC partnered with ArtPop Street Gallery and Douglas County Travel and Tourism to bring the public art program to Georgia, metro Atlanta, and Douglas County. ArtPop Street Gallery, a 501c3 organization, gives communities across the country greater access to art through traditional static and digital billboards and announces its first group of artists juried into the nonprofit’s inaugural Atlanta program.
The billboards are being provided by Lamar Advertising, Clear Channel Outdoor, and OUTFRONT Media. Future digital installations planned at additional areas in the region, including at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, are supported by Clear Channel Airports, Blackbird Media Digital, Integration Media, and Link Media, respectively.
The winning artists are:
• Mark Alberhasky
• Veronique Ivanovic
• Alavro Alvillar
• Linda Mitchell
• Stephen Armstrong
• Elizabeth Mobley
• Crystal Berry
• Cristina Montesinos
• Geinene Carson
• Elan Nakashima
• Ashley Chambers
• Janet Newton
• Abigayle Christensen
• Ken Paradise
• Ann Cockerill
• Tony Ragunas
• Carol Collins
• Courtney Scott
• Karen Cox
• Laura Smith
• Alicia Diaz
• Elaine Stephenson
• Nicolette Dunn
• Liz Stubbs
• Ndirika Ekuma-Nkama
• Michael Wall
• Maureen Engle
• Valencia Washington
• Zachary Francois
• Sharanda (S.A.W) Wilburn
