I wrote recently about fairy tales. In part, my thinking in sharing about fables was for all of us to help to stimulate imagination in our children. A stymied imagination is one reason for much of the trouble in our world. The recent Nashville shooter texted a friend moments before going on a shooting rampage, saying “I’m planning to die today. This is not a joke. I just need to die.” Can you imagine this state of mind?
1n 1971, John Lennon wrote his most famous song, ‘Imagine,’
‘Imagine there’s no Heaven
It’s easy if you try
No Hell below us
Above us only sky
Ah, ah ah-ah”
Lennon goes on,
‘Imagine no countries, no possessions, nothing to kill or die for, no greed or hunger, and no religion, too. Imagine all the people living in peace, Yoo-hoo, ooh-ooh.’
Also, in 1971, the Virgin Mary appeared over at Coptic Orthodox Church in Zeitoun, Egypt. Father Constantine Moussa who saw her first, fainted when she told him to ‘Be ready.’ It is estimated that millions of people came to see Our Lady over a three-year period. Perhaps the Virgin Mary knew John Lennon would write ‘Imagine’ and she was going to correct his list. For of all the things that enter our imagination, there must be religion for God and love is the one true thing.
In ‘Walking in Wonder,’ Irish priest, poet, author and mystic John O’Donohue writes about imagination. “I think every person, particularly the child, has incredible imagination. When you think of the way that each of us came into the world, we were actually for the first several years of their lives absolute practitioners-every little girl and little boy was a priestess and priest of the imagination. Each person is always on the threshold between their inner world and their outer world, between light and darkness, between known, and unknown, between question and quest, between fact and possibility. One of the lovely things a person can do for another person is to awaken the power and sacrament of their imagination, because when you awaken someone’s imagination, you are giving them a new kingdom, a new world.’ As an example, O’Donohue points to William Blake who wrote a letter to the Reverend John Trusler who did not like the art Blake produced.
“I feel that a man may be happy in this world. And I know that this world is a world of imagination and vision. I see everything I paint in this world, but everybody does not see alike. To the eyes of a miser, a guinea is far more beautiful than the Sun, and a bag worn with the use of money has more beautiful proportions than a vine filled with grapes. The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing which stands in the way. Some see nature as all ridicule and deformity, and by these, I shall not regulate my proportions; and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself. As a man is, so he sees. […] You certainly mistake, when you say that the visions of fancy are not to be found in this world. To me, this world is all one continued vision of fancy or imagination…”
O’Donohue continues, ‘Where the imagination is alive, wonder is completely alive. Where the imagination is alive, possibility is awake because imagination is the great friend of possibility.’
On this point we must turn to Saint Augustine who after climbing to the heights of the Roman ladder as its chief rhetorician, finally met Saint Ambrose and learned the ‘great myths and big lies of Babylon’ that were hailed as to way to live were wrong. Essentially the great myths and big lies were, do not worry, the Roman authorities will fix it. Do not worry, our culture will not decline because we are a noble people. Everything will be all right, go and get what is yours to get. Enjoy it all and be happy. Hail Caesar!
The big myths and great lies continue today. We see it in constant race baiting. Corey Brooks the RooftopPastor in Chicago recently posted a thread on Twitter with the title, ‘Playing the Tired Old Race Card Right Before Chicago’s Mayoral Election,’ ”Rather than argue on the grounds of merit as a citizen of Chicago, Johnson used the cheap trick of white guilt to pull the mayoral race into the race realm where it becomes, once again, the tired old tale of victimized black man versus the guilty white man.” Pastor Brooks preached on a roof in Chicago for a year and raised $30 million for a community center to help children. He says sure there is work to be done on race, but he is tired of the rhetoric and says show him what you are doing. Look him up.
We see myths and lies also perpetuated in modern day gender ideology. A male at birth winning a women’s swimming competition is a lie.
Amongst the myths and lies, there is the truth. With our imagination nurtured and matured we can see new possibilities. But it is shunted. Of course, we shut out religion. O’Donohue on Krista Tippet’s ‘On Being’ podcast said, “And I suppose the question that’s at the heart of all we’ve been discussing, really, which is a beautiful question, is the question of God. I think it’s the exciting question, once you awaken to the presence of God. It’s a huge naivete for any organization or any group or culture to -and it’s unscholarly to believe that a religion as the locus of the wisdom and the lived spirit experience of a people is a naïve, empty mass. It’s a huge resource. And the best minds and the most critical minds know that.”
There just is God. And as the country song goes, beer is cold, and people are crazy. Crazy with sin.
‘For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’
Romans 3:23
And for this we need redemption. That redemption comes from Jesus Christ crucified.
“In my vision at night I looked, and there before me was one like a son of man, coming with the clouds of heaven. He approached the Ancient of Days and was led into his presence. He was given authority, glory and sovereign power; all nations and peoples of every language worshiped him. His dominion is an everlasting dominion that will not pass away, and his kingdom is one that will never be destroyed.’
Daniel 7:13-14
After Christ was crucified, he arose from the dead, appeared to his disciples and ascended into heaven. Can you imagine the possibilities?
‘Jesus’ final apparition ends with irreversible entry of his humanity into divine glory.’ CCC 659
What does Jesus’ resurrection mean? ‘Christ’s ascension marks the definitive entrance of Jesus’ humanity into God’s heavenly domain. It means Jesus precedes us into the Father’s glorious kingdom so that those who draw near to God may live in hope of one day being with him forever. Jesus Christ, having entered the sanctuary of heaven once and for all, intercedes constantly for us as the mediator who assures us of the permanent outpouring of the Holy Spirit.’ CCC 665-667
Imagine the possibilities.
‘From the greatest moral evil ever committed — the rejection and murder of God’s only Son, caused by the sins of all men — God, by his grace that “abounded all the more”, brought the greatest of goods: the glorification of Christ and our redemption. But for all that, evil never becomes a good.’ CCC 312
Here we are, wrong is still not good. Can you imagine if everyone had a trusting relationship with Christ Jesus? Let’s teach our children to use their imagination to the fullest. There are boogie men. We are free to make choices. We can pursue self-interest at any cost. Or we can choose to love God and neighbor and co-author with God a better future for ourselves and our children. Amen.
