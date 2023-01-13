Special to the Sentinel
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 6:08 pm
The January Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) features artwork and merchandise by Lance Askins, the artist of BleuFantasy Art by LA.
From original pastels to merchandise such as hats, shirts, and mugs printed with his finest works, there is something for everyone at the CAC’s Pop Up Arts Shop.
Askins was born in Louisiana and grew up in Tennessee, near the Smoky Mountains.
He is a graduate of Nossi College of Art where he studied Commercial Illustration. Askins is a freelance illustrator for independent authors, bringing their visions to life.
Askins has served the community through teaching art to second-fourth graders, and he worked with the nonprofit organization Stronger Than My Father where he created mural designs helping reflect the values of neighborhoods.
One of his proudest moments as an artist was working with the Nashville National Guard to create an original T-shirt design for the 2nd Squadron 278th Armored Calvary Regiment that will forever remain in the Washington D.C. National Archives Library.
Now Askins brings a portion of his collection to Douglasville. On sale through Tuesday, Jan. 31 is a collection full of his passion for various cultures, from Japanese to Egyptian, and various histories, including influences from books and movies.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
