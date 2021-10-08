Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing’s mission has always been to service and serve the communities where they work. In the past, that has included donating 40,000 meals to Atlanta’s hungry families, sending hundreds of care packages to our soldiers serving in war zones and even starting the funding for a Pediatric Emergency Department at WellStar Douglas Hospital.
They recently took their altruistic efforts to the next level by sponsoring every one of the public schools in Douglas County, Cobb County and the city of Villa Rica.
The company is working with the school systems and the individual schools to inspire their students with the Assured Comfort Student of the Month Award. In each school, the award will be given out by the administration to a deserving student. The student could have shown leadership in academics, extra-curricular activities, citizenship, kindness, leadership, etc. Each student is honored with an award certificate and a gift card so they can take their family to Chick-fil-A.
“It’s been such a hard time over the last year for students and teachers. At Assured Comfort Heating, Air, & Plumbing, we just wanted to give them something to look forward to,” said Assured Comfort’s owner Jerry Hall. “We have always wanted to give back to kids and those serving our community. This program aligns perfectly with that goal.”
In addition to sponsoring the student-of-the-month award, Assured Comfort will also be catering a Chick-fil-A lunch for all the teachers and staff of the school. The box lunches, tea and desserts will be delivered by Chick-fil-A to the 36 schools in Douglas County, 112 schools in Cobb County and the five schools in metro Villa Rica.
“These are areas where we have offices and where most of our employees live,” Hall said. “As a locally owned and operated business, the people who teach, work and go to these schools aren’t just our clients; they’re our neighbors.”
The amount of these gift cards and lunches can be added to the over $500,000 that Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing has given in the past. Some of the organizations sponsored by Assured Comfort include Soldiers’ Angels, Kate’s Club, The Red Cross, Wellstar Hospitals, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. For that reason, Lennox Manufacturing chose Assured Comfort out of all the companies that sell their products for their 2021 Community Service Award.
