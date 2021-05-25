Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing is celebrating service members and veterans this year with a special giveaway.
From Memorial Day to July 4th, Assured Comfort will accept nominations for service members and veterans that deserve a free, new heating and air conditioning system.
Nominations should be emailed to WowService@AssuredComfort.com with Service Member Nomination as the subject line.
Nominations will be judged on:
• Need of the nominee and their family
• Service to our country
• Service to our community
• Other honorable actions by the nominee
The nominee must also reside in the metro-Atlanta area and have proof of service.
The HVAC system, valued at over $5,000, will be awarded within two weeks after the July 4 deadline. It will be installed by expert members of the Assured Comfort team. The winner will also receive a free one-year maintenance agreement that allows them HVAC maintenance twice a year, priority service, discounts on any HVAC or plumbing repairs and no charges on emergency and holiday service. The additional maintenance agreement is valued at $99.
This is just one of many ways that Assured Comfort supports members of our armed forces and Veterans. Through Soldiers’ Angels, Assured Comfort has volunteered to send letters and care packages to over a dozen soldiers serving away from home. Service members receive a 15 percent discount on HVAC service and a 5% discount on plumbing. As a veteran-owned business, Assured Comfort also makes every effort to hire Veterans.
About Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing
Veteran founded and locally-owned since 2002, Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing has three metro locations providing heating, air conditioning, insulation, air filtration and plumbing services to homeowners and businesses in Metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas. They are committed to providing not only the best in HVAC and plumbing services but also supporting the local community. Since opening, they have given more than $500,000 to area non-profits, including committing $100,000 to WellStar’s Douglasville Hospital and providing 40,000 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.