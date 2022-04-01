SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Atlanta Community Food Bank recently awarded over 90 individual grants of $5,000 each to food pantries across 21 metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties. Totaling $455,000, these grants will allow community-based food pantries to buy critical equipment such as refrigerators and freezers, carts and pallet jacks, shelving, and other items to support food storage and distribution. The grants come at a particularly important time as the Food Bank and its network of partner food pantries continue to see an elevated need for food assistance.
Nearly 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 7 children is estimated to be food insecure in the Food Bank’s service area. On the heels of the pandemic, inflation, rising rents, and other cost of living increases all continue to present challenges to families and individuals already struggling to put enough food on their tables.
“We couldn’t fulfill our mission without our nonprofit partner agencies,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Our partners are invaluable in our work to get desperately needed food to the roughly 715,000 Georgia neighbors who need assistance, and these grants will help increase their capacity to help.”
“The [Food Bank] grant has allowed us to add…a pallet jack, 2 large tents, additional tables and chairs to accommodate the Veterans who take public transportation to receive their food each month,” said John Harris, area manager of Soldiers’ Angels serving DeKalb County. “These items are invaluable toward assisting us at improving delivery of this much-needed service to our underserved homeless, disabled and low-income Veteran population.”
Many of the agencies also purchased new refrigerators to support the distribution of more fresh and perishable foods like Good Samaritan Ministries of NE Georgia in Hall County and Life Tools Community Development Corporation in Douglas County.
“We were able to get a cooler repaired to store our eggs, milk and dairy,” said Jackie Powers, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries of NE Georgia. “This was very helpful as we serve so many who count on us — [the Food Bank] is a blessing.”
Frank Smith, executive director of Life Tools Community Development Corporation notes how the grant will help reach more individuals with food. “The grant for The Pantry directly impacts our ability to provide equipment that will improve distribution of nutritious food to about 20% more people!”
The food pantry grantees include faith-based organizations, community food pantries, shelters for those experiencing homelessness, veteran support organizations, mobile food pantries and community kitchens.
Douglas County-based West Georgia Missions Inc. also received a $5,000 grant.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.
