Atlanta West Studios founder and creative director, Tiffani Hall, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 15. Atlanta West Studios is a full-service state of the art facility that provides endless possibilities for creatives. They are located at 5939 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville.
Atlanta West Studios provides a wide range of creative studios for rental including a video and film production studio, photography studio, and podcast studio, as well as offering acting classes for children and adults. Atlanta West Studios is a professional and modern hub for content creators to bring their vision to life. Shoot your social media and music videos, promos, talk shows, e-sports tourneys, and reality interviews. Beautifully capture your client’s photoshoot whether it be fashion, headshots, engagement, maternity, family, or corporate. Invite your podcast guests for an interview, produce your dramatic series, or record an audiobook. Atlanta West Studios has it all!
