Southside Theatre Guild, celebrating its 50th season this year, will present “1940s Radio Hour” as their holiday show this year.
The 1940's Radio Hour is a nostalgic trip down memory lane into a backdrop of the second World War, setting the stage for swinging big band music and song and old fashioned situation comedy of a bygone period. It takes place in a small 5000-watt New York City radio station (WOV) and is centered around a group of performers and their attempts to make it to the "big time" in show biz. The radio program is seen through the eyes of the theatre audience who become the actual 1940s radio station audience.
