Averitt

Kabinart and Kirkland’s site manager Angie Roach (left) with John Creamer, Averitt Dedicated director of operations.

 Averitt Express/Special

ATLANTA — Averitt Express recently honored Angie Roach of Douglasville for 25 years of service.

Roach is the site manager for Averitt’s Kabinart and Kirkland’s accounts.

